Dutch football legend Johan Neeskens dies

Johan Neeskens, part of the Ajax and Netherlands teams that created "total football" in the 1970s and a key teammate of Johan Cruyff, has died aged 73, the Dutch football federation said Monday.

"With Johan Neeskens, the Dutch and international football world loses a legend," the KNVB federation said in a statement, adding that the midfielder had died on Sunday from an unspecified illness.

Neeskens was part of the Ajax team that won three straight European Cups in the early 1970s and was also a member of the 'Clockwork Oranje' Dutch team that reached consecutive World Cup finals in 1974 and 1978.

He won 49 caps for the Netherlands.