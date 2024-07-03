Dorival urges Brazil to stick to the process after reaching Copa quarters

Colombia forward Luis Diaz (centre) vies for the ball with Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta and defender Wendell (right). — Reuters

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 2:53 PM

Brazil must keep focusing on the basics and move one step at a time, coach Dorival Jr said after his side progressed to the Copa America quarterfinals following their 1-1 draw with Colombia on Tuesday.

Dorival, who took over in January and only coached four games before the Copa America, led his team into the last eight as runners-up behind Colombia in Group D with five points from three matches.

However, the nine-times champions, who drew 0-0 with Costa Rica in their opener, could have had an even more convincing group campaign had they been more clinical.

"It's a process, nobody skips stages, you don't get from A to F without going through B," Dorival told reporters.

"There will be matches like Costa Rica, good moments like Paraguay (4-1 win), not so good against Colombia. I hope the team continues to grow in the basics, just as we'll fluctuate in others. The results will show us mistakes, successes and flaws.

"It's natural in the formation of any group. We've had some great days of preparation, but not enough for us to have a team that has all the details nailed down and doesn't suffer at any time."

Brazil face Uruguay in a mouth-watering clash on Sunday when they will be without winger Vinicius Jr, who received his second yellow card of the group stage for a foul on James Rodriguez on Tuesday.

Dorival said Brazil would have to learn how to play without their star players.

"Unfortunately, we have already lost a key player like Neymar for a long time," he said.

"And we have to learn that in certain moments, we will not have important players in a game. Others will have to step up. And I think that is the way. We will have a difficult game against Uruguay."

Coming into Tuesday's match on the back of a 25-game unbeaten run, Colombia were tipped as favourites against Brazil but despite failing to win coach Nestor Lorenzo said he was satisfied with his team's performance.

"We know that we are in a good moment as a team and we know that we are growing. But it's not easy," he told reporters.

"Brazil has great players. They play very well. You can not neglect the team for a second and I think we played a great game.

"We did not win, but whatever the result, my feeling would have been the same. I am satisfied because the team gave a little more and it was difficult to play a rival like Brazil."

Copa America quarterfinals:

UAE Time

Friday

5 am

Argentina vs Ecuador

Saturday