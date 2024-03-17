Diallo scores extra-time winner to send Man United into FA Cup semis

The Commonwealth Games champion keeps his Paris Olympics hopes alive after A second successive semifinal appearance on the tour
Amad Diallo scored deep in extra time after Marcus Rashford made amends for a bad miss to lift Manchester United to a breathless 4-3 victory over north west rivals Liverpool and into the FA Cup semifinals on Sunday.
United's victory at Old Trafford kept alive their only hope of silverware this season and spoiled Liverpool's dreams of hoisting four trophies in manager Juergen Klopp's final season with the team.
Scott McTominay gave United a 10th-minute lead but Liverpool turned the game on its head with goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah before half-time.
Antony's 87th-minute for United, however, sent the game into extra time when Harvey Elliott netted to cheers from Liverpool's 9,000 travelling fans.
But 12-times FA Cup winners United -- who are four places below Liverpool in the Premier League -- kept their foot on the gas and Rashford, who had missed a sitter late in normal time made it 3-3 in the 112th minute.
Alejandro Garnacho and Diallo then found themselves on a breakaway with Diallo firing home the winner to a deafening roar from the Old Trafford faithful. He was then sent off after receiving a second yellow card for his celebrations.
Former India captain turned television pundit says the initiative will encourage more players to participate and have lesser pull-outs
Featured Listed Jebel Ali Stakes and Jebel Ali Classic attract full field
The odds-on favourite, trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Paul Townend, followed up his 2023 success in jump racing's blue riband in emphatic fashion
Third seed Coco Gauff served up 17 double faults but still managed to beat China's Yuan Yue
Dubai-based Shiv Kapur shot a second-round 65 in the Asian Tour event
The high-octane boxing extravaganza will feature professional and exhibition bouts at La Perle by Dragone Theatre
The Greg Norman-designed golf course shared the award with Hong Kong Golf Club.Year at Annual event