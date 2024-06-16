Denmark's Eriksen makes memorable Euro return to silence critics

Denmark's Christian Eriksen celebrates his goal against Slovenia. — Reuters

Published: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 11:24 PM

Denmark captain Christian Eriksen marked a memorable return to the European Championship three years after suffering a cardiac arrest at the previous edition of the tournament, scoring the goal that secured a 1-1 draw with Slovenia in their Group C opener on Sunday.

The 32-year-old missed his team's run to the semifinal in 2021 after his shock on-pitch collapse in the opening match against Finland.

On Sunday he did not waste any time to put the trauma of that game behind him as he played his first Euro game since then.

In a textbook playmaking performance, especially in a strong Danish first half, Eriksen orchestrated their game and set a quick early pace as per the orders of coach Kasper Hjulmand who fielded two strikers.

He delivered almost all of their set pieces while also scoring a 17th minute goal that handed the Danes the lead in a performance that will go a long way in silencing the critics.

Were it not for his team mates' sloppy finish, he could have added an assist or two to his match stats.

Only a few months ago this seemed a very unlikely scenario.

"The Christian Eriksen we all know, he is no longer there. Christian Eriksen doesn't play football anymore," former Denmark and Real Madrid player Thomas Gravesen said in his scathing criticism of the international.