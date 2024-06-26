Danes relishing Germany Euro showdown after nervy Serbia draw

Denmark's head coach Kasper Hjulmand. — AFP

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 3:24 PM

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand was on the edge of his seat for much of the second half of his side's scoreless draw with Serbia on Tuesday but after booking a last-16 berth against hosts Germany at Euro 2024 he expects his side to step up their performance level.

The Danes endured a nervy climax against Serbia but held on to qualify in second place in Group C with three points, two fewer than group winners England, who were also held to a scoreless draw by Slovenia.

"The last seven, eight minutes (against Serbia) were just defending, so I think our defence was really good. We had to fight through the game at the end. But I think we showed character and there are so many things from the game that I'm happy about," Hjulmand told reporters.

"There are a few things in the attack that we have to tweak in order to succeed but I know that we can we can do that. We have some great players there."

The Danes drew all three of their group games and on Saturday in Dortmund they will face a German team full of confidence after topping Group A on seven points, and with two extra days of rest over their next opponents.

"I really love football here in Germany and playing against Germany with the Danish team, it can't be better, I can't wait. It's a great team. But we're a great team as well. And when we play the big nations, we always step up," Hjulmand said.