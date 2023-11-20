Cristiano Ronaldo did not make it to Saudi Pro League’s 10 most valuable players' list

Photo: Reuters

Published: Mon 20 Nov 2023, 4:45 PM

Saudi Pro League clubs have shelled out large amounts of money to land some of the biggest footballers in the summer transfer window. Global stars like Karim Benzema, Neymar, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez and N'Golo Kante left premier European clubs to play in Saudi Arabia. It all started with Cristiano Ronaldo joining Al Nassr last season for a record contract of $214.04 million (Dh786,149,656.40).

Despite the mind-boggling figures, the Portuguese superstar does not feature on the list of Saudi Pro League’s 10 most valuable players, published by Planet Football based on statistics from the Transfermarkt.

Here’s the top 10 list:

– Brazilian forward Neymar claims the top spot on the list having completed his move to Al Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Neymar’s current market value is estimated to be around £43.71million (Dh200,281,791).

– Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic finds himself in second position. Savic is currently valued at £34.97 million (roughly Dh160,234,597).

– Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves holds the second position jointly along with his Al Hilal teammate Savic.

– Brazilian midfielder Fabinho comes next with his valuation of £33.22 million (around Dh152,215,994). After enjoying a sensational stint at Liverpool, Fabinho decided to sign for Al Ittihad.

– Riyadh-based Al Nassr made an impactful signing in the form of midfielder Otavio. The former Porto footballer is currently estimated at £30.60 million (Dh140,211,000).

– Spanish U-21 international Gabri Veiga is next. The Al Ahli footballer is currently valued at £26.23 million (roughly Dh120,154,331).

– Al Hilal had shelled out £52.5 million (around Dh240,558,088) for Brazilian Malcom. Though the winger has not been able to justify his tag as Transfermarkt now shows his estimation to be around £26.23 million (Dh120,154,331.54). Malcom holds the joint-sixth spot along with Veiga.

– Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic moved to Al Hilal this season and the 29-year-old is now valued at £24.48 million (around Dh112,168,800).

– Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez signed for Al Ahli and holds the joint-eighth spot on this list with Mitrovic.

– Former Liverpool and Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane decided to ply his trade for Al Nassr this season. As per Transfermarkt figures, the Senegalese international has currently a valuation of £21.86 million (around Dh100,163,805).

