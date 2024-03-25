UAE

Convicted rapist Dani Alves leaves jail after posting bail

Alves, one of the world's most decorated footballers, walked out of the Brians 2 prison in San Esteban Sasroviras near Barcelona

By AFP

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves leaves the Brians 2 prison on Monday. — Reuters
Published: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 7:46 PM

Convicted rapist and former Brazil international Dani Alves left a prison near Barcelona on Monday after posting the one-million-euro bail set by a court to ensure his release pending appeal.

Alves, one of the world's most decorated footballers, walked out of the Brians 2 prison in San Esteban Sasroviras near Barcelona, an AFP correspondent at the scene said.

