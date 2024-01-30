Chelsea focused on three points not Klopp's farewell party at Anfield

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates after the match. — Reuters

Published: Tue 30 Jan 2024, 10:21 PM Last updated: Tue 30 Jan 2024, 10:22 PM

Chelsea expect a sentimental atmosphere when they face Liverpool at Anfield but will be focused on claiming a vital win, manager Mauricio Pochettino said following Juergen Klopp's announcement that he will depart Merseyside at the end of the season.

Chelsea will hope to extend their Premier League winning streak to four games on Wednesday as league action resumes following the FA Cup break, during which time Klopp announced he would leave Liverpool following nine years in charge.

"It's a special game for him. Until the end, it's going to be special always," Pochettino told a press conference on Tuesday.

"Every time they play at Anfield, it's going to be a party always, to celebrate, and to give him all the love the fans feel for him, and I think it's deserved.

"But we need to go there and win the game. Sorry, but we don't want to be involved or be part of the celebration. We want to perform well and win the game."

The Argentine, however, hoped that the German's break from coaching would not be long.

"He is a coach, a person I am going to miss. I love to watch him on the touchline and the team he manages," Pochettino said.

"I hope he's only away for months, maybe one year, then he comes back."

The two sides will meet again on Feb. 25 in the final of the League Cup at Wembley.

Chelsea defender Malo Gusto and midfielder Christopher Nkunku are likely to make their return to the squad on Wednesday, with the latter back in training following a hip issue he had suffered at the beginning of the month.

"I think it's good news that Malo Gusto and Christoph can be in the squad for tomorrow. Travel with us, with the team," Pochettino said.

"We will wait for the last moment, but at the moment, yes, it's good news to have two players recovered."

The 51-year-old added that striker Nicolas Jackson could also be ready and involved in the game while centre back Trevoh Chalobah is approaching the end of his recovery after being out with thigh problems since the beginning of the season.

England defender Levi Colwill, meanwhile, will be sidelined with a minor tendon injury.

"It's not a big issue but he is going to be out for tomorrow," Pochettino said.

Despite not having a full squad available, the manager was not expecting much activity in the transfer market as deadline day approaches.

"I am not excited for Thursday. Not too many things are going to happen. We are quiet, the market is quiet," he said.

"At the moment, we are all relaxed about the whole situation of the squad."

