Champions League: Sociedad outclass Benfica 3-1 to edge closer to last 16

Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates his side's second goal. – AP

Published: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 12:59 AM

Real Sociedad edged closer to a place in the knockout stage of the Champions League with a comfortable 3-1 win over Benfica in Group D on Wednesday which ended the Portuguese side's faint hopes of reaching the last 16.

Mikel Merino, Mikel Oyarzabal and Ander Barrenetxea scored, and Brais Mendez missed a penalty kick, for Sociedad in the first 21 minutes of the game, while in the second half Rafa Silva netted Benfica's first goal in the competition after three previous defeats in the group.

It was Sociedad's third consecutive Champions League win but their first at home in 20 years as they provisionally took top spot in Group D on 10 points with two games remaining.

"Our people are showing a lot of support, they are enjoying our play and we are giving everything for our fans," Merino told Movistar Plus.

"We went into the break at 3-0 and with a very good feeling, but we should have won by a bigger margin. Their goal could have caused us doubts but I think we knew how to control them."

The match was stopped briefly halfway through the second half after flares were thrown by Benfica supporters.

Earlier on Wednesday, three fans were arrested after violent clashes between supporters of both teams, the Basque Country police confirmed.