Belgium bounce back with 2-0 Euros win over Romania

Bryson and Bailey team up to add an exciting new dimension to the game of golf with their prototype clubs
The bespoke Avoda-designed irons have helped yield the results that are being admired by most players on the tour
Belgium got their Euro 2024 campaign back on track after an impressive 2-0 win against Romania on Saturday, with goals from Youri Tielemans and Kevin De Bruyne enough to take the points and leave Group E wide open.
Romelu Lukaku was the architect of the first Belgian goal and teed Tielemans up perfectly to fire home a superb effort from just inside the area in the second minute.
De Bruyne had chances throughout a polished Belgian performance and doubled the lead with 10 minutes left when he latched on to a long ball from goalkeeper Koen Casteels and found the net from seven metres out.
The result leaves all four teams in Group E on three points going into the Wednesday's final matches, when Belgium take on Ukraine and Romania face Slovakia.
ALSO READ:
The bespoke Avoda-designed irons have helped yield the results that are being admired by most players on the tour
Stars from both the men’s and women’s game are poised to make an impact at Le Golf National’s Albatros course
More than 5,000 people died in France as a result of searing summer heat last year
The 24-year-old talent picked up the first cheque of his new career after a challenging four days in the Kansas Wichita Open
Wyatt secured his second Grand Prix win of the season
The pool squad was whittled down after six intense days of trials that culminated in Brisbane on Saturday
Ledecky dominated in the 400m freestyle championship before a crowd of 20,689 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium
‘Hoping for another low one in the final round,’ said the Dubai-born golfing talent