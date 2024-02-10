Beijing cancels Argentina friendly as Messi fallout continues

The Purebred Arabian race is the high highlight of an exciting seven-race card at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club on February 17
Argentina's friendly against Ivory Coast, scheduled to be held in Beijing in March, has been cancelled, the Chinese city's football association said on Saturday, following a backlash against Lionel Messi's failure to play in a match in Hong Kong.
Beijing's announcement came a day after Hangzhou's sports authorities also cancelled a friendly between Argentina and Nigeria after Messi's failure to play for Inter Miami in Hong Kong on Sunday caused widespread anger among fans.
"Beijing does not plan, for the moment, to organise the match in which Lionel Messi was to participate," the Beijing Football Association said in a statement to local media.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Messi, who did not play in the friendly in Hong Kong due to a reported injury, appeared as a second-half substitute on Wednesday in Inter Miami's friendly against Vissel Kobe in Tokyo.
Organisers of the Hong Kong friendly, Tatler Asia, announced a 50% refund on tickets, which cost up to nearly HK$ 5000 ($639), following criticism from the Hong Kong government.
ALSO READ:
The Purebred Arabian race is the high highlight of an exciting seven-race card at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club on February 17
After 50 intense matches two of the smallest countries in the tournament meet in Saturday's showpiece match at the historic 88,900 seater Lusail Stadium
Batter becomes first Aussie and third cricketer overall after New Zealand's Ross Taylor and India's Virat Kohli to play 100 international matches across all formats
Del Solar broke the previous record of 58 held by Stephan Jaeger from the first round of the Ellie Mae Classic in 2016
The motorsports extravaganza will feature the title-deciding 2024 Asian Le Mans where over 40 cars will gear up to earn their place at the illustrious 24 Hours of Le Mans
The region’s most prominent swimming event aims to help showcase talent while fostering sportsmanship
Hamadah SC and Al Muhafezah will compete for the bronze medal at Sharjah Women's Sports
The defending champions play Abu Dhabi Knight Riders for a spot in the top two of the ILT20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium