Barcelona sack coach Xavi after trophy-less season

The Spaniard will take charge of the team's final La Liga match on Sunday at Sevilla before departing

By AFP

Photo: AFP file
Photo: AFP file

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 4:08 PM

Barcelona sacked coach Xavi Hernandez on Friday after the Catalan giants failed to win a trophy this season.

Xavi will take charge of the team's final La Liga match on Sunday at Sevilla before departing.


"Barcelona president Joan Laporta has told Xavi Hernandez he will not continue as coach for the 2024-25 season," said Barcelona in a statement.

