Barcelona appoint Hansi Flick as new coach

Hansi Flick. Photo: AFP file

Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 4:09 PM

Barcelona have appointed former German national team and Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick as head coach on a two-year contract, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday.

Flick, who has not managed a club since being sacked by Germany in September 2023, will be tasked with reviving Barcelona's fortunes after the Catalan side failed to win any trophies this season under Xavi Hernandez, who was dismissed on Friday.