Barca ready to suffer in battle against PSG, Xavi says

The four-time Grand Slam champion says the quadrennial showpiece is a 'celebration of sport'
Barcelona are ready for a battle against Paris St Germain in the return leg of their Champions League quarterfinal, manager Xavi Hernandez said on Monday, adding that his players are willing to suffer in order to advance.
Barca beat PSG 3-2 in the first leg in France last week but Xavi said his side will need to be nearly flawless to reach the semifinals for the first time in five years.
"It's going to be a major football war," Xavi told a press conference on Monday.
"We are not a team that speculates, we will want to take the ball away from PSG and win the game. Hopefully we'll be at our best. They're going to demand a lot from us."
The victory in Paris was Barca's first win in the Champions League knockout stage in four years and left them full of confidence as they reached six consecutive victories in all competitions.
They are unbeaten since losing 5-3 at home to Villarreal in La Liga in January that led to Xavi announcing he was stepping down as manager at the end of what then looked like a difficult season.
Now, 13 competitive games without a loss later, including a commanding performance in the French capital to end PSG's 27-game unbeaten run, Tuesday's challenge seems to have presented itself at the perfect time.
"Happy to be where we are, proud to be where we are. I think it's a good moment and I'm excited. We feel it already," Xavi said.
"We have to control our emotions, our temperament... It's a game of heads or tails. We want to be in control with the ball, and we want to show the best side and personality of the team.
"We need our fans to be loud because PSG will make us suffer, there's no doubt about it, and we have to be a team to beat them. All of us, together."
ALSO READ:
The four-time Grand Slam champion says the quadrennial showpiece is a 'celebration of sport'
Lucknow Super Giants carry enviable 3-0 record against Kolkata Knight Riders to iconic Eden Gardens
The national team will compete in the Women’s T20 Quadrangular and ICC Women’s T20 Qualifier in Abu Dhabi
The juices are flowing for players like 48-year-old Tiger Woods who has made the cut at Augusta for a record 24th consecutive time and has overtaken Fred Couples and Gary Player
The 33-year-old is virtually assured of his place in the quad for this summer's tournament in the U.S. and West Indies
Stage set for plenty of golfing drama up and down the leaderboard with Nicolai Hojgaard and Max Homa in hot pursuit of the leader
The Australian shared a 77-run partnership for the third wicket with captain Rishabh Pant to help the Capitals overhaul Super Giants total with 11 balls to spare
Jannik Sinner took his 2024 record to 25 wins and just one loss with a gruelling victory over 2023 runner-up Holger Rune