Australian team to donate part of match fees to humanitarian efforts in Gaza

The Member’s Tournament was a Fourball Scramble ‘with a Twist’
Australia will donate part of their match fees from a World Cup 2026 qualifier against Palestine in Kuwait City on Tuesday towards humanitarian efforts in Gaza.
The Socceroos' donation will be a five-figure sum and will be made through the Professional Footballers Australia Footballers' Trust. The donation will be provided to Oxfam and will be matched by Football Australia.
The match between Palestine and Australia had been scheduled to be played in the West Bank, but officials switched the venue to the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait after Israeli forces attacked Gaza in retaliation for an Oct. 7 assault by Hamas militants on southern Israel.
Israel says Hamas killed 1,200 people, and took about 240 hostages. Gaza health authorities say more than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli counteroffensive.
Australia, ranked 27th in the world and fourth in Asia, top their qualifying group following a 7-0 win over Bangladesh. World number 96 Palestine are third after drawing with Lebanon.
ALSO READ:
The Member’s Tournament was a Fourball Scramble ‘with a Twist’
With 12,000 Race to Dubai points up for grabs it just shows what is at stake over the week at the Jumeirah Golf Estates
As the esports industry grows, local talent flourishes — with the country's gamers now making a name for themselves, clinching championships one after another
The tees will be available at the Merchandise Shop through tournament suppliers and supporters ProSports International at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai
The unique sports festival provides athletes of determination a chance to engage competitively in an impressive display of teamwork
Dubai-based Adrian Meronk, who will bid to hold onto the precious No. 1 spot for the PGA Tour Promotion, will share his insightful ‘Daily Diary’ for Khaleej Times
The pair scored 106 Stableford points to win by a comfortable distance at the Arabian Ranches
The season opener uncovers some genuine talent at the grass roots level in the UAE