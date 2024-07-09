Australia announces Olympic squad ahead of USA basketball showcase in Abu Dhabi

Australia's Patty Mills heads to the basket during the international friendly basketball match against China at the John Cain Arena in Melbourne on July 4. — AFP

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 1:35 PM

Australia have announced their final squad ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, with the nation calling on a host of the world’s best players.

Before arriving in France, the talent-packed squad will take part in a pre-Games preparation camp in Abu Dhabi, organised by the USA Basketball Men’s National Team and featuring three high-profile exhibition games from July 15-17.

The Australian Boomers, ranked No5 in the world, are the 2022 FIBA Asia champions and Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists. Their 2024 roster includes eight players from the Tokyo squad, including Patty Mills (captain), Joe Ingles, Matthew Dellavedova, Dante Exum, Josh Green, Nick Kay, Jock Landale, Duop Reath, Dyson Daniels, Josh Giddey, Will Magnay and Jack McVeigh.

Former NBA guard Dellavedova made the cut for his fourth Olympics but there was no place in the squad for defensive standout Matisse Thybulle of the Portland Trail Blazers.

At the Olympics, the Boomers will play Canada and two teams from the final round of qualifying tournaments in the group stage.