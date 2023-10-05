Atletico produce another comeback to beat Feyenoord

Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata celebrates after scoring a goal. — AFP

Published: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 1:15 AM

Alvaro Morata hit a brace as Atletico Madrid twice came from behind to beat Feyenoord 3-2 and move top of Champions League Group E on Wednesday.

Spanish striker Morata has excelled this season, becoming a key figure for Diego Simeone's side in attack, alongside Antoine Griezmann, who netted Atletico's other goal.

The Rojiblancos were inconsistent but moments of quality from Morata and Griezmann proved the difference in an end-to-end clash at the Metropolitano.

"They all have great teams, this is the Champions League, you have to suffer to win," Morata told Movistar.

"We pressed for it, we knew how to suffer and took three very important points."

The forward said he was delighted by the atmosphere Atletico fans created.

"If we continue like this, with the fans giving everything to us, it will be difficult for anyone to beat us," he added.

Atletico, knocked out in the group stage last year, were left with a familiar sinking feeling at the end of their opening group game at Lazio after the opposition goalkeeper headed home in unlikely fashion to deny them victory at the death.

That disappointment increased the pressure on them to beat Feyenoord at home and take control of the group, with any other result likely to cause them big problems down the line.

Simeone was without several players because of injury but acknowledged beforehand what mattered was only the result, regardless of who was fit or not.

