Atletico produce another comeback to beat Feyenoord

Getting there in the morning and standing amid thousands of people, it was an out-of-the-world feeling, said Indian expat Utpal Baruah
Alvaro Morata hit a brace as Atletico Madrid twice came from behind to beat Feyenoord 3-2 and move top of Champions League Group E on Wednesday.
Spanish striker Morata has excelled this season, becoming a key figure for Diego Simeone's side in attack, alongside Antoine Griezmann, who netted Atletico's other goal.
The Rojiblancos were inconsistent but moments of quality from Morata and Griezmann proved the difference in an end-to-end clash at the Metropolitano.
"They all have great teams, this is the Champions League, you have to suffer to win," Morata told Movistar.
"We pressed for it, we knew how to suffer and took three very important points."
The forward said he was delighted by the atmosphere Atletico fans created.
"If we continue like this, with the fans giving everything to us, it will be difficult for anyone to beat us," he added.
Atletico, knocked out in the group stage last year, were left with a familiar sinking feeling at the end of their opening group game at Lazio after the opposition goalkeeper headed home in unlikely fashion to deny them victory at the death.
That disappointment increased the pressure on them to beat Feyenoord at home and take control of the group, with any other result likely to cause them big problems down the line.
Simeone was without several players because of injury but acknowledged beforehand what mattered was only the result, regardless of who was fit or not.
ALSO READ:
Getting there in the morning and standing amid thousands of people, it was an out-of-the-world feeling, said Indian expat Utpal Baruah
Ketema clocked an unofficial women's world record debut, finishing in a fantastic 2:16:07
Jona, who was born in Bato, Leyte, Philippines, says she could never thank her mother enough for making her a mentally strong person
The 25 year-old Ethiopian became the eighth fastest women in marathon history
Milana Rozhko clinched the gross category while the overall girl’s category was won by Fatma Kalbat
Bahrain Raid Xtreme driver aims to get the best from Prodrive Hunter with a long battle still ahead in Saudi
Fans use phone torches and lighters to illuminate the final green as the South African finishes in style with a birdie
The tourists was 12 for two in four overs when rain interrupted play. A steady downpour ensured there was no further action