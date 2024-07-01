Argentina's Martinez happy with goals in Copa America

Lautaro Martinez of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team's first goal against Peru. — AFP

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 12:06 AM

Lautaro Martinez was pleased with his performance after he struck twice in the second half to help Argentina's second string beat Peru 2-0 at the Copa America on Saturday and finish top of Group A, knocking Peru out of the tournament.

Martinez, featuring in the starting line-up for the first time in the competition, found the net in the 47th and 86th minutes, scoring for a third straight match.

The Inter Milan striker finished off a flowing move in the 47th minute, coolly chipping the ball over Peru keeper Pedro Gallese, and repeated the trick in the 86th minute, chipping Gallese again for his second goal after some sloppy defending by Peru.

"I'm happy, because I was able to score in the three group-stage games and because I was able to help the team, which is what counts," Martinez, who was criticised for his performances in Argentina's World Cup-winning campaign in 2022, told TyC Sports.

"I'm fine, as I said when the match with Chile ended, I had a great season at my club and I felt good.

"I felt ready to get rid of the thorn from the World Cup, that was important for me, to prepare well for the Copa America, which I did and I'm showing it. Let's keep working."

Argentina had already qualified for the quarterfinals before the match in Miami with wins over Canada and Chile, the other teams in the group.

That security allowed the defending champions to rest key players, including captain Lionel Messi.