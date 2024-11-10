Alexander-Arnold's injury puts damper on Liverpool's win over Villa

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold receives medical attention after sustaining an injury. — Reuters

Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury cast a shadow over Liverpool's 2-0 Premier League win at home to Aston Villa on Saturday, with the English defender being taken off in the first half with what manager Arne Slot said was a "serious" concern.

Alexander-Arnold left the pitch clutching his right hamstring in the 25th minute of the victory, which helped Liverpool open up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings.

The 26-year-old has been named in the England squad for their Nations League games against Greece and Ireland, but Slot said he would be surprised if Alexander-Arnold was able to play in those matches.

"It's difficult to say how serious it is, but it's always serious if a player goes out in the first half. Not because I didn't like him, but because he asked for it himself," Slot told reporters.

"He didn't ask for it because he was tired, he asked for it because he felt something. That's first of all not a good sign, but it is always difficult so close after the game to tell you exactly what it is. Let's wait and see.

"I would be surprised if we will see him playing for the England national team this week, but hopefully he can."