Albania qualify for Euro 2024 with draw in Moldova

The 27-year-old from Czechia made seven birdies in an opening 66 at Golf Son Muntaner
Albania qualified for Euro 2024 with a 1-1 draw away to Moldova in Group E after the home side kept alive their hopes of reaching the finals with a late equaliser on Friday.
Albania opened the scoring with a 25th minute penalty after Ioan-Calin Revenco fouled Taulant Seferi and Sokol Cikalleshi sent his spot kick into the bottom right corner of the net.
The hosts pushed hard for an equaliser after the break with Albania goalkeeper Etrit Berisha pulling off some fine saves, but in the 87th minute Vladyslav Baboglo's low shot from close range finally gave the Moldova fans reason to celebrate.
Albania's qualification effort began with a 1-0 defeat in Poland in March but they have since gone unbeaten, winning four games and drawing twice to reach 14 points, and can secure top spot with a win at home against lowly Faroe Islands on Monday.
Moldova are now in third place, level on 10 points with Poland and a point behind Czech Republic, and can still qualify.
They next face the Czechs away on Monday but if the Czech Republic win Friday's other group game with Poland in Warsaw then Moldova's qualification dreams will be over.
The Dubai Golden Visa Awardee, has the lead at Royale Jakarta Golf Club, ahead of Khongwatmai, Peterson and Baisoya
Ceremonial first pitches thrown by Mariano Rivera and Albert Pujols at Al Quoz Pond Park home
Dubai-based Adrian Meronk cards a tidy four-under 68 to tie for second, one shot behind the leaders
My current finish this week would put me behind only Race to Dubai leader and 2022 – 2023 winner Rory McIlroy
The batting legend also presented a signed India jersey and cricket stump to world No.2 Rory McIlroy
The PGA professional creates history at the Jumeirah Golf Estates’s Fire course in Dubai
The Member’s Tournament was a Fourball Scramble ‘with a Twist’