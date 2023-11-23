Al Hilal planning move for Barcelona winger Raphinha after Neymar's injury: Report

Brazil's Raphinha during a training session. — Reuters file

Published: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 8:40 PM

Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal is exploring the possibility of signing Barcelona winger Raphinha after his fellow Brazilian Neymar suffered another injury, claimed reports.

Neymar’s summer transfer to the Riyadh-based side created plenty of noise, but sadly, the Brazilian superstar hasn't lived up to the hype. Plagued by injuries, Neymar has so far featured only in five games. A report published by SPORT claimed Al Hilal are contemplating a move for Raphinha while Neymar recovers from injury.

Having joined Barcelona from Leeds United last year, Raphinha has featured in 61 matches across all competitions. The 26-year-old has netted 12 goals for the Catalan giants. This season, the Brazilian international has featured in 16 games for the Spanish side, scoring three goals and having as many assists. Al Hilal had reportedly wanted to lure Raphinha away from Barcelona during the summer transfer window, but the Brazilian was not interested in leaving Spain.

Neymar, on the other hand, left Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in tears last month after enduring what seemed to be a serious knee injury. He was tackled from behind in the 44th minute of the game, forcing Brazil's all-time top scorer to hold his left leg in sheer pain and ask for treatment.

Neymar, who left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer, underwent surgery to treat his anterior cruciate ligaments and meniscus injuries in his knee earlier this month in Brazil. There is still no estimated timeline for his recovery. A report published by ESPN suggested that Brazil's Football Confederation (CBF) is hopeful that the 31-year-old may return in time for next year’s Copa America, scheduled from June 20 to July 14.

ALSO READ:

"Neymar has been recovering very well," Lasmar, who performed the player's surgery, was quoted as saying by ESPN.

Neymar has so far found the back of the net once for his new club Al Hilal in his side's 3-0 victory over Nassaji Mazandaran in Tehran at the Asian Champions League last month.