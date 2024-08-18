Al Hilal crush Ronaldo's Al Nassr 4-1 to clinch Saudi Super Cup

Al Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo. — AFP

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 2:33 PM

Al Hilal clinched the Saudi Super Cup trophy by coming from a goal down to crush Al Nassr 4-1 on Saturday, with all four of their goals coming in a dominant second half.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored Al Nassr’s only goal a minute before the end of the first half, in which there were few chances, when he capitalised on a wonderful pass from Abd El Rahaman Ghareeb.

Al Hilal dominated after the interval with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Malcom taking it in turns to score to make the victory secure.

Milinkovic-Savic scored the equaliser in the 55th minute after exchanging passes with Mitrovic, firing a powerful shot into Al Nassr's net.

Al Hilal took the lead eight minutes later when Mitrovic rose to meet a perfect cross from Ruben Neves and headed the ball in from close range.

The Serbian striker then extended Al Hilal’s lead when he received a pass from Brazilian Malcom in the 69th minute and fired the ball straight into the net.