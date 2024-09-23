Al Ain set up Al Ahli clash with thumping win over Auckland City

Al Ain FC players celebrate a goal. — X

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 2:51 PM

UAE giants Al Ain set up a clash against Egypt's Al Ahli in the Fifa African-Asian-Pacific Cup after a thumping 6-2 win over Auckland City on Sunday.

Al Ain were too strong for the Kiwi side in the Fifa Intercontinental Cup African-Asian-Pacific Cup playoff at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium.

The win sees Al Ain book a clash against Al Ahli in in Cairo on October 29 with the victors to advance to the final stage of three matches which will be hosted by Qatar in December.

The home side started in dominating fashion and took the lead after just six minutes with Fabio Cardoso heading home Khalid Al Baloushi’s cross into the bottom right corner.

Sekou Gassama doubled their lead in the 11th minute, the Senegalese beating Auckland City keeper Conor Tracey with a low precise shot into the back of the net.

Auckland City responded in the 43rd minute with Jason Lagos curling a stunning corner past Khalid Eisa to reduce the deficit.

However, Al Ain restored their two-goal advantage after Gassama set up Matias Palacios, who finished with a delicate chip from inside the box.

Auckland City refused to throw in the towel and their determination saw them reduce the deficit in the 55th minute after Gerard Garriga set up Myer Bevan for a simple finish.

Both sides then came agonisingly close with Jerson Lagos hitting the crossbar with his set-piece in the 68th minute, while Mateo Sanabria’s scramble in front of the goalmouth in the 72nd minute was saved by Tracey.

However, Al Ain extended their lead in the 78th minute when Felipe Salomoni whipped in a pin-point cross for Soufiane Rahimi to score with a glancing header before the Emiratis scored two quick goals in added time through Kaku Romero and Rahimi to seal the win.

The format of the tournament will next see the Fifa Derby of the Americas - featuring Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 winners Pachuca and the eventual CONMEBOL Libertadores 2024 champions - who will be confirmed on November 30 - meeting on December 11.