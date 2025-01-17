Abu Dhabi-owned Man City extend star striker Haaland's contract

Photo: Reuters file

Erling Haaland has signed a 10-year contract extension with Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City which will keep him at the club until 2034.

Haaland's contract was set to expire in June 2027 but the 24-year-old, winner of the league's Golden Boot for most goals scored in the last two seasons, could be set to stay at the club until the age of 34.

