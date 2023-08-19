25-room mansion, 8 luxury cars: Neymar to enjoy extravagant life in Saudi as part of Al Hilal deal, say reports

Chestertons Global awarded the winners Boadicea The Victorious, Riyadh and Northern Data Group ,Dubai at the Desert Palm Polo Club
Brazilian football star Neymar arrived in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Friday night. And as he starts a new chapter in his sporting career, international media reports have offered a peek into the extravagant life he would be living in the Kingdom.
Reports revealed that Neymar's 2-year $175-million deal with Al Hilal came with unbelievable perks, which he allegedly demanded. A 25-bedroom mansion with three saunas and a fleet of high-end cars are just a few.
The Brazil forward wanted the massive house to accommodate his family, friends, and entourage, according to a report in The Sun. This mansion, he said, should also have three saunas, and a pool that is 10m wide and 40m long.
There should be five full-time workers in the house. He has also requested a sous chef who could assist his personal chef from Brazil and two people for cleaning work, the report added.
The list didn't end there. The fridge should be stocked with his favourite drink, Acai juice, and Guarana drinks for his friends and family, according to the report.
When it comes to transport, the football star is going all out. He allegedly asked for three luxury cars for himself along with four Mercedes G Wagons for his entourage and a Mercedes van for his driver. If the demands are fulfilled, Neymar would be adding a Bentley Continental GP, a Lamborghini Huracan, and an Aston Martin DBX to his fleet, The Sun report added.
In addition, Neymar wants a driver to be available round the clock every day and private plane service for himself, his family, and his friends, according to reports.
