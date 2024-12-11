2034 World Cup hosts Saudi promise 'a tournament of a lifetime'

Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa (left) and Saudi Arabia's Minister of Sports and Youth Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal Al Saud celebrate after Saudi Arabia was confirmed as 2034 World Cup host. — AFP

Saudi Arabia have promised to deliver “a tournament of a lifetime” after being selected on Wednesday as hosts of the Fifa World Cup 2034 during an extraordinary Fifa Congress session.

The Kingdom will bring more teams and more fans meeting in one place than ever before when it welcomes 48 nations to compete across its five proposed host cities 10 years from now.

Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal Al Saud, Minister of Sport and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, hailed the World Cup hosting rights as a historic moment.

“This is a historic moment for Saudi Arabia and a dream come true for all our 32 million people who simply love the game. The Kingdom is on a remarkable journey of transformation under Vision 2030 and today is another huge step forward that reflects and celebrates our progress while looking ahead to an even brighter future," Al Saud said in a statement.

“Already we look forward to welcoming the world, to sharing our beautiful country, our culture and our deep passion for the game with open arms and warm hearts. And we look forward to delivering a Fifa World Cup that creates new opportunities for all."

With a campaign entitled “Growing. Together.” Saudi Arabia submitted its official bid book for the 2034 Fifa World Cup in July 2024, blueprinting its plan for hosting the tournament.

The bid book unveiled the Kingdom’s ambitions to hold the World Cup across five host cities – Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Abha, and NEOM – and in 15 state-of-the art stadiums.

The centerpiece of those will be the new King Salman International Stadium in Riyadh, which will host the opening match as well as the final and will become home to the Saudi National Football Team.

Ten Fifa Fan Festival sites are proposed, including one at King Salman Park in Riyadh, built over 100,000 square meters, and another planned along the iconic Jeddah Waterfront.

The compact tournament concept will enable an exceptional experience for players, fans, and officials alike, with outstanding facilities and accommodations to suit every budget – all with short travel times via well-connected transport links.

There is less than a two-hour average flight time between the five host cities and visitors to the Kingdom will also benefit from a seamless immigration process.

Fans will also have the chance to explore some of the Kingdom’s eight UNESCO World Heritage Sites, as well as appreciate distinctive architecture, delicious food, a vibrant art scene, live music events, and ‘hafawah’ – warm Saudi hospitality.

2030 World Cup

At the same time, a virtual Congress of world football's governing body confirmed that Morocco, Spain and Portugal will be joint hosts of the 2030 World Cup, in which three games will also be played in South America.

The Saudi bid was waved through by acclamation during the meeting of FIFA's 211 national member associations, with no rivals standing in its way.

Yasser Al Misehal, Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) president, said: “Football lives in our hearts so to host a Fifa World Cup is the ultimate honour and we have been working towards this for a very long time. We welcome the responsibility and opportunity to help grow the game globally for all and make a positive contribution on the world stage.

"We have taken huge strides in men’s and women’s football and across all of society and the 2034 Fifa World Cup is an open invitation to the world to join us on this exciting journey ahead. We promise to put on a tournament of a lifetime that leaves a lasting positive impact for the future of football, for players, and for fans.”

Meanwhile, the unprecedented organisation of the 2030 tournament will involve three continental confederations in Europe, Africa and South America, while the next World Cup in 2026 -- the first involving 48 teams -- will take place across North America.

The 2030 tournament will mark a century since the first World Cup was held in Uruguay, and as a result the unrivalled joint bid by Morocco, Spain and Portugal will also see the South American nation handed one game along with Argentina and Paraguay.

Fifa confirmed over a year ago that the joint proposal led by Morocco, Spain and Portugal was the sole contender for 2030, with all other potential candidacies having fallen by the wayside. Four South American countries launched a joint bid in 2019, convinced that the centenary World Cup should entirely take place on the same continent where it all began. Meanwhile, Morocco replaced Ukraine as a partner for Spain and Portugal, while South America agreed to step aside in exchange for hosting three games. Following these "centenary celebrations" in the southern hemisphere winter, the six teams involved will cross the Atlantic to play the rest of the tournament. Spain, which hosted the 1982 World Cup, should be the centrepiece as it boasts 11 of the 20 proposed stadiums. Morocco -- after failing on five previous occasions to be awarded the staging of the tournament -- will become the second African nation to host the competition after South Africa in 2010. Potential venues for the July 21 final include the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid and Barcelona's renovated Camp Nou as well as the planned Hassan II stadium between Casablanca and Rabat, set to boast a capacity of 115,000. (With inputs from AFP) ALSO READ: Fifa World Cup: Saudi Arabia confirmed as 2034 hosts Fifa World Cup: Saudi Arabia confirmed as 2034 hosts