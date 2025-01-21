Five key takeaways from this year’s Dubai Desert Classic that every golf fan should know

England's Tyrrell Hatton poses during the presentation after winning the Dubai Desert Classic. - Reuters

The 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic title was once again decided in dramatic fashion at the Emirates Golf Club’s famed Majlis course on Sunday.

It was a thrilling conclusion to four absorbing days of top-tier golf, with England’s Tyrrell Hatton holding his nerve to fend off a defiant New Zealander, Daniel Hillier, by just one shot. However, with four-time champion Rory McIlroy playing electrifying golf on the final day, it was always going to be a tough call as to who would claim victory.

So, how did it all play out, and what can we take away from this year’s event?

Here are five key lessons from the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, one of the Middle East’s most prestigious tournaments.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy tees off on day four of the Hero Dubai Desert Classi. - AFP

1. Experience Shines Through in the End

With hugely experienced players like Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton Tommy all in contention on Sunday morning, the outcome was far from certain. As the tension mounted, the equation became clear: the player who made the fewest errors and held their nerve, barring the occasional misstep, would have the best chance of lifting the famous Dallah Trophy.

McIlroy’s game, which had been edgy during the first three rounds, came to life on Sunday like it has so many times before. Starting the day seven shots off the lead, the Northern Irishman went on a birdie streak, making it look like he could complete another classic comeback. However, Hatton and Hillier were determined to hold their ground.

New Zealand's Daniel Hillier in action on the third tee during the third round. He finished runner-up. - Reuters

2. Steady Nerves Prevail Under Pressure

While McIlroy’s charge was impressive, Tyrrell Hatton, who plays in the LIV Golf League, showed exceptional resilience. As Hillier stumbled with two bogeys, Hatton never wavered. He played with nerves of steel, managing his game under intense pressure and weathering the challenges thrown his way.

Once in the lead, Hatton never looked back. Even as Hillier attempted a late fightback, Hatton’s calm and steady play proved crucial in securing the win. His victory serves as a testament to his mental toughness and ability to perform when it matters most.

England's Tyrrell Hatton poses with the trophy on the 1after winning the Dubai Desert Classic - Reuters

3. The Cream Always Rises to the Top

In tournaments of this calibre, it’s often said that the cream rises to the top—and this year’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic proved that saying to be true.

With so many top players in the mix, it was no surprise that the final round featured a high-stakes showdown between the game’s elite. Hatton, McIlroy, and Hillier all showcased their top-tier skills, with only the smallest of margins separating them. As the clock ticked down, it became clear that the most experienced and composed players were destined to finish at the top.

Dubai offers players the ideal environment to develop their skills and perform at the highest level.. - AFP

4. Wintering in the Emirates Benefits Golfers

One of the standout features of the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic was the impressive performances from several players based in the UAE, underscoring the advantages of living or wintering in the Emirates.

With its year-round warm climate, world-class golf courses Dubai offers players the ideal environment to develop their skills and perform at the highest level.

Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibben, who grew up playing at Holywood Golf Club, the same home club as Rory McIlroy, and is currently based in the UAE, led the UAE Division with a commendable Tied 6th finish.

UAE residents who played reasonably well were Guido Migliozzi (T8), Ewen Ferguson (Scot) 16th, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) Tied 21st,Julien Guerrier (Fr) Tied 21st, Thorjorn Oleson (Den) Tied 31st, Johannes Veerman (US) Tied 37th, Adrian Otaegui (UAE) Tied 58th, Richard Mansell (Eng) Tied Tied 58th and Nico Colsaerts (Bel) Tied 72nd.

They proved that Dubai is not just a hotspot for golf tourism but a hub where players can excel, train, and compete on the world stage.

Nothing beats an old-fashioned printed draw sheet to track your favorite players at the golf tournament. - AFP

Missing the Charm of Printed Drawsheets