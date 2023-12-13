UAE

Filipino-American grandmaster Wesley So stuns Magnus Carlsen

So went on to beat Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the sixth round of the 2023 Champions Chess Tour Finals

Magnus Carlsen congratulates Wesley So. — X
Published: Wed 13 Dec 2023, 12:37 AM

Filipino- American chess grandmaster Wesley So stunned Norwegian superstar Magnus Carlsen on Monday to take the solo lead in the 2023 Champions Chess Tour Finals in Ontario, Canada, according to media reports in the Philippines.

Inspired by the victory over the five-time world champion, the 30-year-old So went on to beat Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the sixth round.

The two-back-to-back wins on Monday helped So grab the No. 1 spot with just one round left in the $500,000 event.

Born in the Philippines, So is a three-time US Chess Champion. He is also a three-time winner of the Philippine Chess Championship.


