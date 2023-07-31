FIA joins forces with FIM in coalition against online abuse

Ferrari drivers share second row as Perez lines up eighth
The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) announced the signing of a Charter for collaboration with the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) as part of the global coalition to counter online abuse in sport.
The signing between FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and his counterpart at FIM, Jorge Viegas, took place at the Francorchamps circuit ahead of the Belgian Formula 1 Grand Prix on Sunday.
Many stakeholders in sports, including athletes, volunteers, officials, fans, sporting bodies, online platforms, technology businesses, government and regulatory bodies have important roles to play in this Global Coalition To Stop Hate Speech in Sport.
Under a pledge, the FIA and FIM will contribute to the fight against online hate speech in sport which is a major challenge for sport and society.
“The signing of the Charter by FIM is part of our mission to build a global coalition to stop hate speech in sport. We are grateful for the support of Jorge Viegas and his team as we take steps to drive out online abuse which has become a blight on all sport," Ben Sulayem said.
"Sustained toxicity has reached deplorable levels and we must take collaborative action. Only through collaborative action, can we bring about behavioural and regulatory change.”
Meanwhile, Jorge Viegas, FIM President, sad: “By signing the Charter today, FIM gives its support to the FIA’s United Against Online Abuse campaign alongside the sporting bodies, online platforms, governments and regulatory bodies.
"Sport is a fantastic platform to teach values such as fairness, teamwork, equality, inclusion and respect. Together we must do everything possible to promote a transparent, positive sports environment to change attitudes and tackle hate speech and online abuse in sport.”
