FA Cup: Lucky 13 as Man United stun arch-rivals City to win riveting Wembley derby

Published: Sat 25 May 2024, 8:21 PM Last updated: Sat 25 May 2024, 8:33 PM

Manchester United survived a second half rally from arch-rivals Manchester City to win a 13th FA Cup at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening.

Beaten 2-1 in last season’s tournament Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils showed more purpose and tactical brilliance for most of the match to reclaim the trophy they last won in 2016.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. Argentina's Alejandro Garnacho opened the scoring in the 30th minute before Kobbie Mainoo gave them a decisive two goal cushion heading into halftime when he found the net in the 39th minute.

Substituted in for the second half Jérémy Doku breathed life into the City side as they threw everything they had into the match and the Belgian professional was rewarded for his efforts with an 87th goal.

United moved within one win of equalling Arsenal's record of 14 trophies as the most successful team in the history of the FA Cup, the oldest national football competition in the world.