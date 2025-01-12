F3 regain Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup

Winners celebrate on the podium. — Supplied photo

F3 Stables regained the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup after Majid Jamal Al Mheiri executed a textbook perfect ride aboard Evita Larzac during the 120 km event at Dubai International Endurance City on Saturday.

The Crown Prince Endurance Cup concluded the 2025 edition of the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival, which is held in honour of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

In winning, Al Mheiri returned the trophy to the ‘hosts’, who celebrated a podium 1-2 after Rashed Mohamed Al Mehairi’s second-place finish aboard A’Bandom’s Rockabilly.

M7 Endurance Stables’ female rider Milena Mendez, winner of the festival-opening Ladies Ride, claimed her second podium when filling the bronze spot aboard Bullio Peru.

Majid Al Mheiri completed the four loop ride in a time of four hours 10 minutes and 51 seconds (4:10:51) to win by over 35 seconds.

Starting the day with the 10th best overall time after the first loop over 40 km, Majid Al Mheiri upped the ante to take the summit during the course of the 35 km second loop. A calculated drop saw Majid Al Mheiri and his mount vacate their position at the top of the leaderboard and sit at third going into the final loop.

However, they were right back in the thick of things and won comfortably with Rashed Al Mheiri and his mount finishing a distant second with a time of 4:11:26.

Al Reef Asha rider Saif Ali Khamis held sway at the end of the opening phase aboard Girilambone Meissa, before Majid Al Mheiri took over during the second only to make way for M7 Endurance Stables’ Spanish rider Bruna Pujols Aumatell on Bundy Artagnan. Majid Al Mheiri and his 11-year-old mount Evita Larzac, however, were way too good on the day and when asked to deliver, their pairing made optimal use of fitness and tact to win. Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Equestrian Club, presented the top three with their silverware. Ahmad Al Kaabi, the Deputy General Manager of Dubai Equestrian Club, offered his sincere thanks to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, for their unwavering support for equestrianism and the sport of endurance in particular. The Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival, organised by Dubai Equestrian Club in association with the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, comprised four rides in all and started with the Ladies Ride, which was won by Milena Mendez (Poli) for M7 Endurance Stables on Monday. The second event, the Private Stables competition on Wednesday, was claimed by Maitha Mohamed Al Qubaisi (Picnic Park Parisian Dawn) for Zabeel Stables, while the penultimate event, the 120 km Yamamah Endurance Cup for Mares on Thursday, was claimed by M7 Endurance Stables’ Luba Leoni Varela (RO Generala).