Racing fans to win big at Yas Kartzone in Abu Dhabi GP

After saddling five winners at the opener the Australian handler adds two more to take his tally to ten for the campaign
Formula One fans looking to get their own racing experience can head to Yas Kartzone and test their track skills during the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix weekend, as the Sodi World Series #AbuDhabiGP Cup 2023 gets under way.
The two-day karting series at Yas Kartzone will see drivers compete for the chance to earn points in the Sodi World Series.
The weekend’s top racers will earn exclusive prizes to enjoy at Yas Marina Circuit, including a Formula Yas 3000 driving experience, the closest that fans can get to experiencing the high speeds of a Formula 1 car.
The competitions kick off with a 15-minute qualifying session, following which racers will compete in two consecutive races over 12 laps each as they try to defend their position and climb the SWS rankings across the two days.
Drivers who finish on the podium will be awarded with thrilling Yas Marina Circuit experiences, with a Formula Yas 3000 experience for first place.
Fans finishing in second and third places will have the opportunity to drive the track in the iconic Aston Martin GT4, or an Alfa Romeo exclusive experience.
There will be plenty of prizes up for grabs, with riders who finish in fourth place earning an incredible Caterham experience from the SWS #AbuDhabiGP Cup.
Dubai resident Tommy Fleetwood tied second as fellow Dubai-based Adrian Meronk seals Number One Card on PGA Tour for next season
The 35-year-old from India finished at 24-under par 260 to ualifies for LIV Golf Promotions at Abu Dhabi Golf Club next month
Pope and Pietzsch finish one point behind at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club
Well done to Rory Mcilroy for winning the 2022 – 2023 Race to Dubai and to Nicolai Hojgaard for taking home the DP World Tour Championship trophy.
The DP World Tour's Sustainability Project Manager said students were invited to go behind the scenes at the DP World Tour Championship where they were briefed on the variety of roles on offer within the golf industry
Dubai-based Kristyna Napoleaova finishes tied sixth on the Ladies European Tour
The Englishman narrowly missed equalling a DP World Tour Championship record of 13-under 59 but tied a European tour record by making nine consecutive birdies on the back nine