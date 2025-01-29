Hamilton unharmed after crashing during Ferrari Barcelona test

F1 driver Lewis Hamilton testing the Ferrari F1SF 75. — AFP

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton crashed during the second day of his new team Ferrari's private Formula One testing in Barcelona on Wednesday but was left unharmed.

The 40-year-old Briton, in his second test with Ferrari following 12 successful years with Mercedes, lost control of the 2023 car and hit the barriers at the Circuit de Catalunya.

A source close to the team told AFP Hamilton was "absolutely OK" and was still exploring the car's limits.

Hamilton is sharing the car with team-mate Charles Leclerc as he gets ready for the 2025 season which begins in March with the Australian Grand Prix.