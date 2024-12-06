Abu Dhabi F1 GP: Ferrari suffer big blow as Leclerc gets 10-place grid penalty

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc (right) with his brother Arthur Leclerc after the first practice session at Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix. — AFP

The Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix, the last race of the 2024 F1 season, officially got under way at Yas Marina Circuit on Friday with the opening practice session.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc set the early pace with a time of 1:24:321.

But Ferrari’s joy was short-lived as Leclerc was handed a 10 place grid penalty, delivering a big blow to the team’s hopes of securing the constructors’ championship in Abu Dhabi.

The Italian giants had to change the battery pack on Leclerc’s car, which was beyond their allowance for the season.

Leclerc’s penalty has given title rivals, including McLaren, a big boost in the race for the coveted constructors’ trophy.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has already clinched the drivers’ world title with a fifth-place finish at the Las Vegas Grand Prix last month.

This was the Dutch driver’s fourth straight world title.

Remarkably, the first of his four world titles also came in Abu Dhabi in 2020 when he overcame the challenge of Hamilton in a dramatic season finale at Yas Marina Circuit.

Hamilton was bidding to become the first driver in history to win eight world titles. The Briton, who recorded the third fastest time — 1:24:806 — in Friday's opening practice session, has struggled for consistency since the thrilling battle in 2020 at Abu Dhabi as Verstappen has gone on to completely the dominate the F1 circuit. Sunday's race at Yas Marina will be Hamilton's last one for Mercedes as he is all set to join Ferrari next year. Meanwhile, McLaren's Lando Norris (1:24:542) of Great Britain recorded the second fastest time.