Exciting new Race to Paradise series launched at Abu Dhabi Golf Club

The Heritage Golf Resort - Mauritius, venue for the Race to Paradise winners. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 13 Feb 2024, 7:58 PM

Abu Dhabi Golf Club has launched a new golf series of events called The Race to Paradise.

Winners of the five-event series will receive ‘Bucket List’ prizes to the Heritage Golf Resort in Mauritius.

The series is open to ADGC Members as well as all golfers, both Men and Ladies, aged over 18 years old, holding an Official Golf Handicap.

The format is the best three of five Stableford Rounds – to determine the winners.

Kieren Pratt, Director of Golf at Abu Dhabi Golf Club said at the tournament launch: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Heritage Golf Resorts on this exciting project. Renowned for its unparalleled hospitality, exquisite accommodation and Championship Golf Courses – it promises unique experiences for our winners.”

Entries are being taken on a first–come–first–served basis.

Prizes include the following:

First Place: 6-night stay for 2: including unlimited golf, Heritage Golf Resort in Mauritius.

Second Place: 4-night stay for 2: including unlimited golf, Heritage Golf Resort in Mauritius.

Third Place: 2-night stay for 2: including unlimited golf, Heritage Golf Resort in Mauritius.

The five qualifying rounds at Abu Dhabi Golf Club are across March, April and May 2024.

Schedule

Round 1 Sunday 10th March, 2024.

Round 2 Saturday 6th April, 2024.

Round 3 Sunday 21st April, 2024.

Round 4 Saturday 11th May, 2024.

Round 5 Sunday 25th May, 2024.

To enter Visit https://www.abudhabigolfclub.abudhabi/race-to-paradise