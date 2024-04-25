Excitement builds as tickets go on sale for 2024 USA Basketball Showcase Abu Dhabi

UAE are the defending champions at the Olympics. - Supplied photo

Published: Thu 25 Apr 2024, 8:10 PM Last updated: Thu 25 Apr 2024, 8:11 PM

Tickets are now on sale for the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase Abu Dhabi, which will be held in preparation for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The showcase will include six games in three countries prior to summer Olympics.

For the second straight summer, USA Basketball will host the USA Basketball Showcase in the UAE capital where they will face Australia and Serbia on July 15 and July 17, respectively.

Additionally, Australia and Serbia will tip off on July 16. All three contests are set for 8:00 p.m. local/noon ET and the USA games will be televised live on FS1.

Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.ae.

“USA Basketball’s first experience in Abu Dhabi was one-of-a-kind and we are excited to once again partner with The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) as the USA men prepare for the Olympic Games,” said Jim Tooley, USA Basketball CEO.

“Facing Australia and Serbia, who are both ranked among FIBA’s top 5 men’s national teams, will offer our team optimal competitive opportunities. We are thrilled to host them next summer in Abu Dhabi.”

Abu Dhabi has emerged as a powerhouse of sporting entertainment in recent years, regularly hosting global, televised spectacles, including the 2023 USA Basketball Showcase, NBA preseason games dating back to 2022 and more.

The USA Basketball Showcase features a series of games that help the USA Basketball men’s and women’s national teams prepare for major competitions, including the FIBA World Cup and Olympic Games.

As previously announced, USA Basketball is set to host the Canadian National Team on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Americans will then embark on an international training window that includes stops in Abu Dhabi and London. After traveling to Abu Dhabi, the U.S. will face South Sudan on July 20 and reigning World Cup champion Germany on July 22 at London’s O2 Arena.

Additionally, the USA women will host Germany on July 23 in London to round out the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase.

Prior to the Canada game, the USA will hold training camp in Las Vegas, its long time training hub. Additional information will be announced at a later date.

The USA officially qualified for the 2024 Olympics as one of the top two nations from the FIBA Americas zone at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in September. The American men will compete for their fifth straight – and 17th overall – Olympic gold medal.

In total, USA Basketball will be represented by four teams at the 2024 Olympic Games, including 5-on-5 men and women and 3x3 men and women.

The USA are reigning Olympic champions in 5-on-5 men and women and 3x3 women, with 3x3 men set to make their Olympic debut this summer. More information about all four USA Basketball teams, including training camp information, rosters and more, will be announced at a later date.