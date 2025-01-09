Etihad Ajman Golf Championship to showcase Ajman as a sports and tourism hub

Officials and sponsors gather at the press conference announcing the inaugural Etihad Ajman Golf Championship, set to take place at Al Zorah Golf Club on January 24–25, 2025." - Supplied photo

Ajman is set to tee off an exciting chapter in sports tourism with the inaugural Etihad Ajman Golf Championship, taking center stage at the renowned Al Zorah Golf Club on January 24th and 25th.

Organized by the Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) and sponsored by Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), this premier event aims to cement Ajman’s reputation as a dynamic sports hub and a top-tier tourism destination.

The announcement was made at a press conference attended by prominent dignitaries, including Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of ATDD; Eng. Yousef Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE; and George Saad, CEO of Zorah Development.

Alhashmi expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, ‘We are thrilled to host the Etihad Ajman Golf Championship, a reflection of our commitment to empowering youth through sports.

"This event not only encourages active participation but also strengthens community bonds by fostering meaningful interactions.

Tourism Drive

"At Ajman Tourism, we are dedicated to organizing and supporting sports initiatives that drive both local and international tourism," he added.

"As a catalyst for sports tourism in the emirate, ATDD continues to enhance Ajman’s reputation as a premier destination catering to diverse tourism experiences."

Al Ali echoed this sentiment, highlighting the company’s dedication to community well-being. "EtihadWE facilitate events and initiatives that promote the well-being of the nation, in line with our commitment to promote community practices and achieve corporate social responsibility objectives.

"By sponsoring the Etihad Ajman Golf Championship and partnering with ATDD, we aim to bolster institutional collaboration and streamline efforts for the nation’s progress/"

Stellar Lineup

The tournament will unite 120 players, including 30 professionals from the Emirates PGA and 90 amateur golfers from the UAE and abroad. The format will feature teams of four, with each professional leading a trio of amateurs.

The amateur lineup will be a vibrant mix of UAE Nationals, expats from various countries, and international guests flying in for this marquee event on the UAE golf calendar.

Sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), the championship promises a competitive yet inclusive atmosphere, offering participants and spectators a chance to connect through the universal language of golf.