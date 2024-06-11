England’s Porteous encourages more golfers to make Dubai their home

Garrick Porteous on his way to victory in Al Ain at the Abu Dhabi Challenge on the Challenge Tour. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 5:52 PM

Dubai resident Garrick Porteous, a golfer with playing privileges on both the DP World Tour and the Challenge Tour, believes that living here in the Emirates has helped improve his game.

Porteous moved to the UAE last August with his wife, Maisie, a history teacher in Dubai, who he met in Newcastle whilst she was studying there.

In a distinguished amateur career, the 34-year-old Englishman, attended the University of Tennessee, (the same University attended currently by Dubai-born Josh Hill). He represented England in the Eisenhower Trophy in 2012, and the Walker Cup for Great Britain & Ireland the following year.

His Walker Cup teammates included Matt Fitzpatrick, Gavin Moynahan, Jordan Smith and Callum Shinkwin. Those in the US Team included Justin Thomas and Max Homa.

Porteous and his wife Maisie, - Instagram

His win at The Amateur Championship at Royal Cinque Ports, earned him special invites into The Open, in 2013 and The Masters in 2014.

More recently, Porteous won his second event on the Challenge Tour in the Abu Dhabi Challenge at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club in April 2024.

Porteous earned his DP World Tour privileges through the Tour Qualifying School in Spain late last year – finishing with an eagle on his final hole to consolidate his position up the rankings.

He currently has three professional wins to his name, the 2014 FSC Invitational on the now Clutch Pro Tour, a Prague Challenge Tour event in 2017 and the recent Challenge Tour event in Al Ain.

“I have played over the years with Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Martin Kaymer and many other leading player,” he said. “Spieth was always very confident, and it was obvious he was going to be an excellent golfer.”

Now in Dubai, Porteous is a member at Trump International Golf Club, Dubai.

Porteous said: “Phil Waine and Martin McDonagh and the whole team really look after me there. The condition of the golf course is always good. The facilities are world-class and I would recommend it to anyone. I use the Par 3 a lot – especially playing it with my wife.”

Porteous plans to play in about 14 – 15 events this season on the DP World Tour – a new points system is that his position on the DP World Tour mirrors the Challenge Tour points

“It is now much fairer when I play on the DP World Tour,” he said. “I am currently 15th on the Challenge Tour Road to Mallorca Rankings and 149th in the Race to Dubai Rankings.

“I will play in the KLM Open, Italian Open and the BMW International in Munich coming up through my category 18 status. There will then be a re-rank in our category after Munich. ‘I will also play the Open Final Qualifying the week of Munich, again at Royal Cinque Ports – where I have such fond memories,” he added. “I hope to get in the ISCO Championship in the US against the Genesis Scottish Open and then hopefully qualify for The Open the following week. The plan is to then play in the Czech Republic, Danish Golf Championship, the Betfred British Masters and the OMEGA European Masters. “Then I will reassess where I am on both tours for the season so far – especially on the Back Nine Series. I may drop down to the Challenge Tour – my target is to get my DP World Tour 2025 card one way or another.” Talking about his life in Dubai, Porteous commented: “My best friends in Dubai, who are connected with golf, include Tom McKibben - who I played with in Germany on tour a couple of weeks ago - as well as Stuart Taylor, part of ProSport International - the Titleist and Footjoy distributor for the UAE and the Middle East region – who also sponsor and support me. “It is great to see so many golfers on so many tours based here in Dubai or are frequent visitors - Ewen Ferguson, Nicolas Colsaerts, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Thorbjorn Oleson, Thomas Bjorn, Anirban Lahiri, Shiv Kapur, Jeev Milkha Singh, Aaron Cockerill, Paul Dunne, Adrian Meronk. Guido Migliozzi and Richard Mansell plus others. “I am very comfortable in Dubai – and have a good strong team around me – both personally and professionally – which is very important for me,” he added. “Living here in Dubai has certainly improved my game – if you do something correctly, regularly and in a routine – statistics show you will improve – as an example - last year I was 137th in the Putting Gained category and now I am fourth – the last time I looked.

“‘I do not understand why more guys do not base themselves here – especially now with the Dubai Golden VISA and other such opportunities. I am sure more golfers will base themselves here moving forward, which can only be good for golf in the UAE,’ concluded Porteous.