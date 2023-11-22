England’s Ben Bolton sets the pace at Faldo Series Junior Tour Europe Grand Final

Birdie barrage helps Nicolai Højgaard win maiden Rolex Series title at DP World Tour Championship
Dubai resident Tommy Fleetwood tied second as fellow Dubai-based Adrian Meronk seals Number One Card on PGA Tour for next season
England’s Ben Bolton shot rounds of 65 and 70 for a five under par total to lead the 54-hole Faldo Series Junior Tour Europe Grand Final at Al Ain Equestrian Shooting and Golf Club.
A field of 57 players froim 22 countries are competing.in this the 27th edition of the Faldo Series Grand Final – having qualified in various previous events all over Europe.
The UAE representatives in the tournament are Faye Mohammed, Jamie Roslyn Camero and Neyl Cherrat.
Bolton, a 16 year-old golfer from Wolverhampton who is playing out of the Enville Golf Club in the English Midlands, returned a clean scorecard in round one, with five birdies and 13 pars.
He leads by two shots after round two of level par. Bolton went to the turn in 33 but came home with a double and two bogeys to salvage a 70.
Chasing him is Sweden’s Daniel Tolf with after rounds of 68 and 69.
They are the only two players under par after 36 holes.
The leading local player representing the UAE is 17 year-old Jamie Roslyn Camero with rounds of 71 and 72 who is tied 8th overall and tied second in her 21 and under Ladies’ Division.
ALSO READ
The final round will be held on Thursday with the leaders out last at 11.40 am, all off Tee one, with tournament host Sir Nick Faldo attending and presenting all the prizes.
Leading Round Two Scores
(Par 70).
B. Bolton (Eng) 65. 70. 135.
D, Tolf (Swe) 68. 69. 137.
N. Cambridge (Eng) 71. 69. 140.
T. Hall (Eng) 68. 72. 140.
N. A. Minh (Vietnam) 72. 69. 141.
N. Pitsch (Pol) 70. 71. 141.
A. Godin (Fr) 71. 71. 142
Dubai resident Tommy Fleetwood tied second as fellow Dubai-based Adrian Meronk seals Number One Card on PGA Tour for next season
The 35-year-old from India finished at 24-under par 260 to ualifies for LIV Golf Promotions at Abu Dhabi Golf Club next month
Pope and Pietzsch finish one point behind at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club
Well done to Rory Mcilroy for winning the 2022 – 2023 Race to Dubai and to Nicolai Hojgaard for taking home the DP World Tour Championship trophy.
The DP World Tour's Sustainability Project Manager said students were invited to go behind the scenes at the DP World Tour Championship where they were briefed on the variety of roles on offer within the golf industry
Dubai-based Kristyna Napoleaova finishes tied sixth on the Ladies European Tour
The Englishman narrowly missed equalling a DP World Tour Championship record of 13-under 59 but tied a European tour record by making nine consecutive birdies on the back nine
‘I'm back on track but on On Sunday I just need to be patient and play my best on every shot and everything will take care of itself.’