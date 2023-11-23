England’s Ben Bolton dominates rivals to win Faldo Series Junior Tour Europe Grand Final

Sir Nick Faldo (L) presenting the overall prize of the Faldo Junior Tour Europe Grand Final to England's Ben Bolton. - Supplied photo

Published: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 9:59 PM

Sixteen-year-old Ben Bolton showed that he is prepared to scale the heights after winning the 54-hole Faldo Series Junior Tour Europe Grand Final at Al Ain Equestrian Shooting and Golf Club on Thursday.

Bolton, who is from Wolverhampton, England, looked at ease as he shot rounds of 65, 70 and 66 for a 201 total that saw him record a whopping seven-stroke victory.

The talented teenager’s final round consisted of two nines of 33 around the par-70 course.

A two -birdie front nine was followed by bogeys on Holes 10 and 11, but Bolton recovered to rattle off four birdies in a row from the 13th as he cruised home a comfortable winner and received his trophy from golf great Sir Nick Faldo who was present during the tournament.

Bolton was in ruthless form over three rounds where he dominated the field with 15 birdies

The runner-up was Vietnam’s Nguyen Anh Minh who had rounds of 72, 69, 67, for a two -nder-par total. He was the only other player other than Bolton, beating par for the week.

The leading local player representing the UAE was 17-year-old Jamie Roslyn Camero from The Els Club, with rounds of 71, 72 and 69. Jamie finished tied third overall and was also adjudged winner of the 21 and under Ladies’ Division.

Her best round of the week contained five birdies as she beat Sweden’s Alexandra Berglund by one shot.

The Boy’s Under 18 Division was won by England’s Teddy Hall who prevailed on the second play-off hole.

Sir Nick Faldo, tournament host, told Khaleej Times: “It’s great to be back in the UAE at Al Ain Equestrian Shooting & Golf Club for the 27th edition of the Faldo Junior Tour Europe Grand Final.

“The quality of golf is improving each year and we are proud of all our players’ achievements both previous qualifiers as well as this year’s class of 2023.

“It is particularly rewarding to see the local UAE participation against a high quality international field as the Arab world is now becoming an important golf development region,” added Faldo, a six-time Major winner.

The Faldo Series Junior Tour is supported by Al Ain Equestrian Shooting & Golf Club, The R&A, the DP World Tour, Ladies European Tour and the Emirates Golf Federation.

Results (Par 70).

B. Bolton (Eng) 65. 70. 66. 201.

N. A. Minh (Vietnam) 72. 69. 67. 208.

T. Hall (Eng) 68. 72. 70. 210.

D, Tolf (Swe) 68. 69. 73. 210..

J. Roslyn Camero (UAE) 71. 72. 67. 210.