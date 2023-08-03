England will need Anderson's experience for next year's India tour, says Nasser Hussain

Former England skipper expects pace bowler to face up to newer challenges and hit the nets soon

Anderson he highest wicket-taking fast bowler in Test cricket. - Reuters

By PTI Published: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 1:57 PM

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain expects pace bowler James Anderson to fill in for Stuart Broad and tour India for next year's gruelling five-Test series.

sWith Broad and all-rounder Moeen retiring, the experience of the 41-year-old Anderson will come in handy in sub-continental conditions, said Hussain.

Despite delivering an ordinary bowling effort during the recently concluded Ashes.Anderson, the highest wicket-taking quick in Test cricket, will be more than keen to tour India for the series which will commence in January 2024.

"Jimmy's (Anderson) got a very good record against India... and you need a balanced attack. You need that experience for younger players to come in," Hussain said on The ICC Review on Thursday.

Anderson has a good record against India, with six of his 32 five-wicket hauls in Tests coming against them. His average in the Asian country (29.32) is decent in comparison to other places he has played in.

"Listen, Jimmy's had a bad or an average couple of months, but you are a fool if you're writing off Jimmy Anderson. I spoke to him in an interview and he was like, the hunger is still there. He's already thinking about how to get back to his best," said Hussain.

Hussain added that with the Ashes behind him, Anderson was looking ahead to newer challenges and aiming to hit the nets soon.

"He's already thinking about going back in the nets and working hard at his game and that's a good sign for me that he's still got that hunger," he said. "He's 10 wickets away from 700 (Test wickets), and that will keep him going for a while yet."

England have been hit by a spate of retirements, notably by all-rounder Moeen Ali and pacer Broad. But Hussain felt that while the absence of the two stalwarts will be felt, the team has depth in their bowling ranks to perform well in India.

Hussain added that tour of India will pose the next biggest challenge to "Bazball", a term which has come to be associated with England's aggressive style of play under coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes.

"(Spinner) Jack Leach will (hopefully) be back and Rehan Ahmed is a very good second spinner, as we saw in Pakistan," Hussain said.

"(Pacer) Josh Tongue has bowled really well. (Pacer) Ollie Robinson is a very skilful bowler. Unfortunately, someone like Olly Stone is injured and obviously Jofra Archer is injured. You need that extra pace as well in India.

"It's Bazball against spin. Bazball against Ravi Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar Patel and that is going to be fascinating," Hussain said.