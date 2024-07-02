Emirati Sara Ali 'thrilled' to represent the UAE in R&A’s Junior Open alongside The Open

Emirati Sara Ali in action and on her way to play in the R&A's Junior Open in Scotland next month.- Supplied photo

Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 10:52 PM

Sara Ali says she is looking forward to the memorable experience of becoming the first Emirati to participate in the 54-hole Junior Open, organised by The R&A from 15th – 17th July 2024.

The tournament, held every two years, is always played near The Open venue and this year’s Junior Open venue is at Kilmarnock (Barassie) Golf Club close to The Open being played at Royal Troon Golf Club, Scotland July 18th – 21st.

Golf Federations from around the world are invited by The R&A to select their best boy and girl golfer to participate - under the age of 16 years old.

She will be playing along with Abdullah Darwish (UAE) in the event that involves 120 competitors, both boys and girls.

It was first established in 1994 and has been organized by The R&A since 2000.

Boys and girls will play in the same tournament from different tees.

Sara, 15 years old and playing off a 2.5 handicap, said on receiving her invite: "I am thrilled to be playing in The Junior Open, I will be the first Emirati to play in this event so that is extremely exciting.

"I will be travelling to Scotland, my first time there, accompanied by my father; which will definitely be a memorable experience.

"I look forward to playing in very different conditions than we are used to here in the UAE and the region, which will definitely be a challenge," she added. "Additionally, we have been given the opportunity to attend The Open which is part of the Junior Open experience. I am really looking forward to that too."