Emirati gymnast Lamia wins silver medal

Lamia with Noha Abu Shabana, Director of Federation of International Gymnastics and Vice President of Egyptian Gymnastics Federation, and Gyozal Mominova, Vice President of Uzbekistan Gymnastics Federation. — Supplied photo

Published: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 6:44 PM

The UAE's Lamia Tariq Malallah won the silver medal at the Queen Cup 2024 Rhythmic Gymnastics International Championship in Dubai last week, a press release said.

The event saw the participation of gymnasts from more than 15 countries including Cyprus, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan and Mauritius.

The 12-year-old Lamia Tariq Malallah competed with 17 other girls in all apparatus and was able to achieve a podium finish with a silver medal in Hoop with a total score of 23.400.

Bulgarian gymnast Alekova Siyana won the gold medal with a high score of 24.850, and Uzbekistan's Astanova Kamilla finished third with a score of 23.200.

Lamia, the only Emirati rhythmic gymnast in the UAE, has set her sights on the 2026 Youth Olympic gold medal.