Published: Sat 20 Jan 2024, 10:55 PM

A legendary golf photographer who has captured hundreds of historic and magical moments from ever HERO Dubai Desert Classic since its inception 989 believes that the Emirates Golf Club has played a major part in the development of Dubai as a hub for world-class sports.

On the sidelines of the 35th edition of the HERO Dubai Desert Classic (HDDC) David Cannon, the world’s foremost golf lensman, described how he has seen the tournament evolve over three decades and the pivotal role it has played in putting Dubai on the global golf map.

Cannon has been witness to the transformation that the Emirates Golf Cub, and Dubai,has undergone since Egland; 's Mark James became the inaugural winner at the starting point where Dubai’s and HDDC’s golf journey began.

“I still think the Emirates Golf Club has played such a big role in the development of Dubai,” said Cannon. “It brought grass golf to the Middle East and that brought so much “to the region and all of this has made such a difference.

“I don’t think you can underestimate how important Emirates Golf Club has been to the development of Dubai, paving the way for the launch of Hero Dubai Desert Classic. It is hard to find a tournament on the DP World Tour that has the same history as this venue.”

Having covered more than 1,200 tournaments around the world during his 35-year-plus career, Cannon believes there’s no better golf course to explore the art of photography than the Majlis at Emirates Golf Club.

“Photographically, this course is my studio. There’s no better course likewise for a photographer and I’ve been to more than 1,200 tournaments during my career and there is nothing like this around the world,” he said.

“You’re never more than two holes from the Clubhouse so it’s easy to get around and is a course designed for photographers.”

Describing his favourite moments from the 35 years of HDDC, Cannon highlighted two, in no particular order, – that involved some of the biggest names in the world of golf.

“Rory winning his first title here in 2009 was an amazing moment. I’ve known Rory since he was 14 so it meant quite a lot to me, to watch him win,” he said.

“Another moment is Ernie Els’ epic shot on the 18th in 2002 from the trees, that saw him win the trophy and he is another golfer I’ve known since her was an amateur.”

