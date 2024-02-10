Egypt's Enppi tops table tennis podium at Arab Women Sports Tournament 2024

Winners face key contest in Abu Dhabi on Saturday were they will be looking for a win against already-qualified MI
Egypt's Enppi athletes asserted their dominance and clinched the table tennis gold medal at the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST 2024).
Their deserved title came after a decisive match against Bahrain's A'Ali, who secured the silver medal. Jordan's Hamadah SC took home the bronze after taking on Syria's Al Muhafezah.
In a thrilling finale, ENPPI's Nadin Ahmed set the tone for victory with a decisive win over Bahraini athlete Amrita Amit with three clear sets (11-9, 11-3, 11-4).
Despite A'Ali's Mariam Abdullah briefly levelling the playing field by defeating Enppi's Reem Khalid with three sets (11-8, 11-5, 13-11), the Egyptian team regained the lead, culminating in a triumphant win by Nadin Ahmed Ali over Mariam Abdullah, securing the championship title for the Egyptian team after ending the game 3-1, registering (11-13, 11-7, 11-6, 11-6).
In the battle for third place, Jordan's Hamadah secured the bronze medal in a closely contested match against Syria's Al Muhafezah, with a final score of 3-2.
The Jordanian team took the lead in the first set when player Tima Youssef defeated Lara Asaf Dawia with three clean sets (11-6, 11-9, and 11-6), while the Syrian, Hind Abdul Rauf won the second match against Batoul Hassan with a score of 3-1 (11-6, 11-8, 9-11, and 11-6).
Player Bara' Al-Wadian brought the lead back to the Jordanian team by defeating Abaa Ali Halak with a score of 3-2 (11-2, 11-7, 3-11, 5-11, and 11-5), and once again Syria's Hind Abdul Rauf levelled the playing field by defeating Jordan's Tima Youssef with a score of 3-0 (11-5, 11-5, and 11-7).
As for the fifth and decisive set, Batoul Hassan secured the bronze medal for Jordan by defeating Lara Asaf 3-1 (11-4, 11-9, 10-12, and 11-5).
Winners face key contest in Abu Dhabi on Saturday were they will be looking for a win against already-qualified MI
Al Wathba Endurance Village set to host a race that holds a special place in everyone's heartswith a diverse programme of activities
The Purebred Arabian race is the high highlight of an exciting seven-race card at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club on February 17
After 50 intense matches two of the smallest countries in the tournament meet in Saturday's showpiece match at the historic 88,900 seater Lusail Stadium
Batter becomes first Aussie and third cricketer overall after New Zealand's Ross Taylor and India's Virat Kohli to play 100 international matches across all formats
Del Solar broke the previous record of 58 held by Stephan Jaeger from the first round of the Ellie Mae Classic in 2016
The motorsports extravaganza will feature the title-deciding 2024 Asian Le Mans where over 40 cars will gear up to earn their place at the illustrious 24 Hours of Le Mans
The region’s most prominent swimming event aims to help showcase talent while fostering sportsmanship