Egypt's Enppi tops table tennis podium at Arab Women Sports Tournament 2024

Action from the table tennis competition at the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST 2024). - Supplied photo

Published: Sat 10 Feb 2024, 8:56 PM

Egypt's Enppi athletes asserted their dominance and clinched the table tennis gold medal at the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST 2024).

Their deserved title came after a decisive match against Bahrain's A'Ali, who secured the silver medal. Jordan's Hamadah SC took home the bronze after taking on Syria's Al Muhafezah.

In a thrilling finale, ENPPI's Nadin Ahmed set the tone for victory with a decisive win over Bahraini athlete Amrita Amit with three clear sets (11-9, 11-3, 11-4).

Despite A'Ali's Mariam Abdullah briefly levelling the playing field by defeating Enppi's Reem Khalid with three sets (11-8, 11-5, 13-11), the Egyptian team regained the lead, culminating in a triumphant win by Nadin Ahmed Ali over Mariam Abdullah, securing the championship title for the Egyptian team after ending the game 3-1, registering (11-13, 11-7, 11-6, 11-6).

Celebration time for Egypt's Enppi athletes . - Supplied photo

In the battle for third place, Jordan's Hamadah secured the bronze medal in a closely contested match against Syria's Al Muhafezah, with a final score of 3-2.

The Jordanian team took the lead in the first set when player Tima Youssef defeated Lara Asaf Dawia with three clean sets (11-6, 11-9, and 11-6), while the Syrian, Hind Abdul Rauf won the second match against Batoul Hassan with a score of 3-1 (11-6, 11-8, 9-11, and 11-6).

Player Bara' Al-Wadian brought the lead back to the Jordanian team by defeating Abaa Ali Halak with a score of 3-2 (11-2, 11-7, 3-11, 5-11, and 11-5), and once again Syria's Hind Abdul Rauf levelled the playing field by defeating Jordan's Tima Youssef with a score of 3-0 (11-5, 11-5, and 11-7).

As for the fifth and decisive set, Batoul Hassan secured the bronze medal for Jordan by defeating Lara Asaf 3-1 (11-4, 11-9, 10-12, and 11-5).