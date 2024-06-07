EGF brace for new era with launch of innovative Handicap Software tool

Akram Skaik, General-Secretary of the Emirates Golf Federation, is excited about the future of UAE golf - Supplied photo

Published: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 1:40 PM

The Director-General of the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) has hailed the Golf Handicap & Information Network (GHIN), a handicap management tool which has been incorporated by the sport’s governing body in the country, for ushering in a ‘new era of golf in the UAE.’

The EGF recently launched a new handicap software which will provide members an updated platform measuring golfers’ ability to compete on an equitable basis.

The United States Golf Association Golf Handicap and Network System – USGA GHIN app is the largest handicap management tool which already serves more than 2 million golfers and 15,000 golf clubs worldwide to which EGF members will now be linked.

The GHIN mobile app. - Image courtesy USGA

“As the governing body of golf in the UAE it is our duty to provide golfers with the World Handicap System,” said Akram Skaik. “By adopting the USGA GHIN software the EGF, UAE golf clubs, and members will have a platform that works together in a modern way.

“This new handicap software will also assist the UAE golf industry but providing solutions for policing members, tournament administration, and data collection.

“With GHIN we are more connected to our membership and the UAE golf clubs. We would like to thank the hard work from the club administrators for the quick transition and we look forward to this new era of golf in the UAE,” Skaik added.

The Handicap System (WHS) encompasses both the Rules of Handicapping and the Golf Course Rating System. The calculated algorithm provides a new user-friendly, modern, and interactive Handicap System.

In addition to the kiosks at all UAE golf clubs, the GHIN App offers stat tracking, GPS, and other innovative features that will drive engagement and bring a more accurate handicap for golfers in the UAE.