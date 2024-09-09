EGF and HSBC join forces to boost regional golf with inaugural UAE Cup

The new UAE Cup will be hosted at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club next month. - Supplied picture

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 12:02 PM

The Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and HSBC will join forces to host the inaugural UAE Cup, previously known as the President's Cup, from October 25th to 27th, 2024.

This event will be held at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club. It will bring together UAE National golfers to compete alongside top amateur players from the Asia-Pacific and Arab Golf Federations.

Sponsored by HSBC and organized by the EGF, the tournament represents a significant platform for showcasing talent from the region while fostering stronger ties within the international amateur golf community.

The host venue has been put on the global golfing map over the last two years by hosting the Challenge Tour and other top amateur championships. UAE resident Garrick Porteous (Eng) won the Challenge Tour’s Abu Dhabi Challenge earlier this year in Al Ain to earn his second victory on the Challenge Tour. Porteous now lies in 35th place in the Race to Mallorca Order of Merit Rankings.

This year the EGF will introduce a new Elite Open Division, featuring the top players across Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Europe.

Over 50 International Golf Federations have been invited to send their top male and female amateur golfers to compete in the Elite Division.

It will be an official WAGR event, the winners of the Elite Division will receive an invite to a Challenge Tour event for the top male and a Ladies European Tour (LET) event for the top female.

Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer, UAE, HSBC Bank Middle East (HBME) said, “HSBC has been a sponsor of the President’s Cup for more than seven years and we are excited to see the event evolve into the UAE Cup.

“With the new addition of the Elite Division, we will not only be finding the best UAE National golfer in the National Championship, but we will also give the top players in the region the platform to play at the next level, competing in both the Challenge Tour and Ladies European Tour.

“We aim to open up a world of opportunities for the next generation of golfers, strengthening the Asia-Middle East connection and enhancing the flow of talent across these key regions, further establishing the UAE as a hub for international golf,” Al Marzooqi added.

The annual National Championship tournament for UAE Nationals will continue to take place over the weekend. This two-day 36-hole championship will crown the top UAE National and will take place on October 26th and 27th (Saturday and Sunday).