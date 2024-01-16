UAE

EGC captains join forces with McKibben and Olsen to win HERO Dubai Desert Classic Pro-Am

Men’s Duggan says first success in the Pro-Am was the result of a team effort

By Nick Tarratt, Khaleej Times Guest Golf Writer

Pro-Am Team winners, left to right: EGC Men's Captain Frank Duggan, Professional Tom McKibben (Northern Ireland), Lady Captain Fiona Berry and Executive Tournament Director of the HERO Dubai Desert Classic, Simon Corkill. - Supplied photo
Pro-Am Team winners, left to right: EGC Men's Captain Frank Duggan, Professional Tom McKibben (Northern Ireland), Lady Captain Fiona Berry and Executive Tournament Director of the HERO Dubai Desert Classic, Simon Corkill. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 16 Jan 2024, 10:08 PM

Northern Ireland professional Tom McKibben teamed up with Emirates Golf Club’s men’s and ladies captains and last week’s Junior Dubai Desert Classic champion Viktor Kofod Olsen to top day one of the HERO Dubai Desert Classic Pro-Am.

Playing alongside Frank Duggan and Fiona Berry, men’s and ladies captains at the prestigious club and the talented young Olsen, McKibben produced the best score of 34 under par.

Duggan told Khaleej Times: “This is the first Pro-Am victory for both myself and our pro Tom. It was a real team effort and a treat to play with Lady Captain Fiona as well as Viktor – he was very impressive.”

The format was ‘Par is your Friend’.

Second place, three shots back on -31, was Team pro Grant Forrest (Scotland) partner Sandeep Singh, Randeep Singh and Satnam Kaur.

Wednesday is the second day of Pro-Ams teeing off from 7.10 am in a two-tee start.

Khaleej Times is a partner of the 2024 HERO Dubai Desert Classic.

Results (Under Par)

-34 Team T. McKibben (NI) F. Duggan, F. Berry, V. Kofod Olsen

-31 Team G. Forrest (Scot), S. Singh, R. Singh, S. Kaur

-30 Team Y. Paul (Ger, R. Pareek, J. McCluskey, A. Robinson


