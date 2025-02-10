Eagles lineman Mailata notches Australian first with Super Bowl triumph

Jordan Mailata celebrates with the Australian flag. — X

Jordan Mailata was momentarily lost for words after becoming the first Australian to play on a winning Super Bowl team as his Philadelphia Eagles dethroned the Kansas City Chiefs in a 40-22 upset at the Superdome on Sunday.

The 27-year-old former choirboy, who once worked in fast food restaurants while trying to make it in rugby league, has a reputation as an engaging speaker but his lucidity deserted him in the aftermath of the triumph.

"It's hard to explain how I'm feeling. I thought I was going to be bawling my eyes out," he told reporters after helping the Eagles get revenge for their Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs two years ago.

"So, what you see is what you get right now. Probably, when the cameras turn off and I go into that locker room, I might cry.

"I hope the Eagles are throwing a good surprise (party), because I'm not in any shape to go anywhere far," he added. "I'm destroyed."

Australian punters Ben Graham, Mitch Wishnowsky and Arryn Siposs all played on losing Super Bowl teams, while defensive tackle Jesse Williams was with the Seattle Seahawks when they won Super Bowl XLVIII but never played a down for the team.

"That's pretty cool, I'm not going to lie to you," Mailata said when asked how he felt to make the Super Bowl breakthrough for Australia.

The 6ft-8in (2.03m), 365-pound (165kg) offensive tackle's usual role this season has been punching holes through opposing defensive lines for Philadephia's most potent attacking weapon, Saquon Barkley.