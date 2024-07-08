Dubai's Rayhan Thomas pockets biggest prize of pro career with 8th place finish on Asian Tour in Morocco

Dubai born Rayhan Thomas competing in the final round of the International Series Morocco - on the Asian Tour - where he finished tied 8th. - Supplied photo

Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas picked up the biggest cheque of his professional career when he finished tied 8th on the $2 million International Series Morocco on the Asian Tour which was won by New Zealander Ben Campbell.

Campbell shot a final round of 71 for a four-round total of 277, 15 under par, and then beat third-round leader John Catlin (US) in a playoff to claim the victory at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat .

He finished eagle-birdie on his final two holes to catch Catlin who had led after all three rounds.

Twenty-four-year-old Rayhan, who turned professional on June 1st, 2024. shot a one under par 72, to finish on nine under par 283 in tied eighth.

He hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation and took 30 putts. Rayhan’s first three rounds were 69, 73 and 69.

The story of Thomas’ week was one eagle, 14 birdies, five bogeys and one double with the balance of holes all made up of pars.

Commenting on his final round in Morocco, Rayhan told Khaleej Times: “Thought I did a really good job. Had a bit of a rough start today but you know, I held my head up well and all week, whenever there was an issue,

“I was able to resolve it and come back pretty well. So yeah, really happy with the week.

“It is a huge confidence boost to put myself in this position and to compete at this level,” he added.

“Birdieing the last hole today was huge. I had to lay up and that was a pretty tough thing. And I holed a nine – ten footer, which was huge to help me get into top 10. So that was something special.”

Talking about what is next Rayhan said: “Honestly not really sure what the next couple of months look like. We're kind of figuring that out as it goes but I'm open to play anywhere. I just want to compete, really.”

He pocketed a cheque for $39,480.00 – his biggest prize, since turning

Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind) shot a final round 79 to finish in tied 33rd on three under par.

This week’s event is the eighth of the season on the Asian Tour and the third of 10 stops on The International Series.

